The Cleveland Cavaliers decided they were all in on making a push for an NBA Championship this season with their pre-trade deadline blockbuster trade.

In early February, the Cavaliers pulled the trigger on a massive trade, shipping Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers for former NBA MVP James Harden. The bold move signaled Cleveland's clear intent to add a battle-tested veteran for the playoff stretch run in a championship-contending season.

After the dust settled, Cleveland's tenured "core four" welcomed a lethal new weapon in Harden's arrival—pitting them against the Clippers in an emotional, official farewell to Garland for players and fans alike. The ultimate decision for a change for the Cavaliers left many wondering just how long this deal had been brewing between the two sides.

Recent comments from the former Cavalier reveal that a trade was somewhat expected at some point, especially with Garland's lingering toe injury sidelining him since midway through January.

some interesting quotes from Darius Garland on the trade, via @andscape pic.twitter.com/Izs3gflLMo — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) February 20, 2026

Garland’s Comments About the Trade

“It was going to happen regardless, either at the [trade] deadline or this summer,” Garland shared.

Regarding his injury, he states, “the toe definitely had a factor in it. They didn’t know if I was going to be healthy for this season, which I will be.” “They thought that James [Harden] had something that I didn’t, I believe.”

“They want to win right now. They have a group, too. I guess I really wasn’t a part of the plan.”

Garland's comments carry serious weight, especially his take on how his injury factored into Cleveland's decision to move on. Even if he returns late in the regular season, the bigger question looms: Can he still be serviceable in their championship chase?

The Cavaliers have come up short of an Eastern Conference finals appearance in each of the last two years, ousted handily in five games both times with Garland on the floor. Even without him, there was no guarantee they'd even reach that stage this season if they made the playoffs.

Garland went as far as to highlight Harden’s playoff pedigree and All-Star résumé, key factors in Cleveland’s pursuit of the veteran as they aimed to pair superstar Donovan Mitchell with another sharpshooting guard for the stretch run.

Harden’s Presence

Through four games with Harden, the Cavaliers have ridden a four-game winning streak, showing incredible promise with their retooled roster after a flurry of pre-deadline trades. Not only has Harden looked as lethal as ever, but his presence has unlocked the best in Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, while elevating role players with an uptick in playing time.

Since Harden’s arrival, he’s been stellar at 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists per game. Mitchell and Allen have elevated their games too, with Mitchell posting roughly 27 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Allen averages 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers will look to extend their winning ways Friday night on the road against the middling Hornets in Charlotte before a Sunday afternoon clash with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.