How the Cavaliers secured win vs. Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the win column after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-106 inside Rocket Arena.

While the Cavs struggled in the first quarter and took on a deficit, they chipped away at their disadvantage throughout the evening. In the second quarter, the Cavs were able to erase their seven-point deficit and go into halftime with a small two-point lead.

After just 13 minutes of action, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game with a groin injury and that definitely shook the balance of power in the game. When Antetokounmpo checked out of the game with less than four minutes to go in the second quarter, it was a one-point game; the Cavs won by 12.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cavs take advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo injury

In the third quarter, the Cavs and Bucks were neck-and-neck as Milwaukee did its best without its star player. However, things began to open up in the fourth quarter for Cleveland.

An 8-0 run at the beginning of the quarter put the Cavs ahead for good as the Bucks struggled to put the ball in the hoop. The Bucks scored a mere 18 points in the final frame, which led the Cavs to roll away with a win.

The Cavs were led by none other than Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 37 points. Sam Merrill dropped 20 of his own with six 3-pointers. They were joined in double figures by Evan Mobley, who scored 14, Jarrett Allen, who added 12, De'Andre Hunter, who pitched in 11, and backup point guard Craig Porter Jr., who dropped 11 off the bench on an efficient 5 of 6 shooting from the floor.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins chipped in the most in Antetokounmpo's absence with a team-high 24 points. Myles Turner had 15 points, 12 of which came from his four 3-point makes.

AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr. had 12 points apiece, while Bobby Portis had 11 and Kyle Kuzma had 10.

The win was not the prettiest for the Cavs, but it is a victory nonetheless. The Cavs have not put their best foot forward this season, but it has resulted in a 10-5 start to the year.

Once the Cavs get Darius Garland back from injury and they start getting into a flow and rhythm, it will be very hard for other teams to stop them.

The Cavs are back in action for their next game against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.