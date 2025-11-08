How to watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers put on an absolute clinic against the Washington Wizards in their second NBA Cup Game. With a 148-114 win against the Wizards, the Cavs are now back at home for a matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls (6-2) started the season off as one of the most surprising teams so far. They were 5-0 and looked like it might be a big season. Now, they have lost two of their last three games and look completely different.
On this Bulls team, Josh Giddey has been leading this team averaging a triple double so far this year with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. This is also going to be a matchup with the return of Isaac Okoro who was traded to the Bulls this offseason.
For the Cavaliers (6-3), they are now on a three-game winning streak and just blew out the Wizards by over 30. They were able to rest their main starters early into the fourth quarter, so the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will be more rested for this Central Division matchup.
Friday night, Darius Garland had a much better comeback game where he finished with 20 points and nine assists. One great bit of game was played by Tyrese Proctor once the blowout started. Proctor finished the game with 17 points, with 15 of them coming from the three-point line. This game will see Lonzo Ball playing against the Bulls who traded him to Cleveland for Okoro.
In the preseason, the Bulls won both of their matchups, but last season the Cavs went 4-0. Three of those games were decided by at least 18 points.
Where to find the Bulls vs. Cavaliers game tonight?
Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Report
Bulls: Coby White (calf) is out. Zach Collins (wrist) is out.
Cavaliers: Max Strus (foot) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Bulls
- Tre Jones
- Josh Giddey
- Isaac Okoro
- Matas Buzelis
- Nikola Vucevic
Cavaliers
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Bulls vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets
Odds: Cavaliers by 8.5
O/U: 240.5
Cavaliers 124 , Bulls 118: At the start of the year these teams looked opposite of their previous seasons. Now, they are much more even and this is likely going to be a closer matchup than the ones last year.
The Cavs have done well shooting the threes this year as they've hit at least 10 in all nine games so far. If they can keep up the shooting like they had last night, it might just be another blowout.