How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cavaliers may be starting to reach a position where they are in some serious trouble. After their loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday Coach Kenny Atkinson and the front office of the team are starting to look at more long term changes.

They host the Bulls tonight, but the Cavs (15-13) have made one move so far that may help the team now and the future. Coach Atkinson has decided to move De’Andre Hunter back onto the bench.

He has struggled so far this season with the starters and had looked lazy in the lineup with some of the other starters. Hunter looked to be slightly improved off the bench already.

Cleveland also has garnered a ton of trade interest after this poor start. GM Koby Altman and the front office have stated that certain players are available for the right package. Teams around the league believe that Darius Garland is the key piece for their championship team.

As Chicago comes into Cleveland again tonight, the Bulls (11-15) are still struggling. They could also be looking to make some moves around after the return of Coby White and the amazing play of Josh Giddey.

The Bulls seem to still want to be in a rebuilding mode with the team despite some of the big wins they had this year. Chicago has something a lot of teams with disgruntled superstars would want.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Bulls game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:30 p.m

Cavs vs. Bulls Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Donovan Mitchell (illness) is questionable.

Bulls: Noa Essengue (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season. Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) is questionable. Tre Jones (hamstring) is questionable. Zach Collins (wrist) is probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Bulls

Josh Giddey

Coby White

Isaac Okoro

Matas Buzelis

Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers vs. Bulls predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 7

O/U: 240.5

Cavaliers 124, Bulls 115: Despite just losing the last game to Chicago, the Cavaliers are favored by more points this time around than Wednesday. This may be due to Chicago being 3-10 away from home.

Some numbers to look at, the Cavs average 44.3 three point shots taken a game. That is in the top 5 in the league, but they hit around 34% of them. Which is in the bottom five in the NBA. Cleveland needs to be taking better looks and drive to the basket more often in games to turn the year around.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte

Wednesday, Dec 23. Vs New Orleans