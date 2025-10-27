How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: Time, TV channel
After a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland now heads to Detroit to take on the Pistons tonight. There was a lot to look at in this win against the Bucks that the Cavs need to take into their next games.
The Cavaliers (2-1) were able to dominate on the rebounds against Cleveland against guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. The Bucks were out rebounded 58-45.
Everybody was getting boards. Cleveland was able to build a lead before halftime, but when they came back, Milwaukee was able to keep coming back with Giannis being the story of the night. The defense is still a concern as these games go on. Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen can play on Jalen Duren, but stopping Cade Cunningham will be the biggest challenge.
The Detroit PIstons (2-1) just picked up a win in their first game of a back-to-back against the Celtics. Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Cade Cunningham all had 20 points.
Duren added 18 rebounds on his own. Eight of those rebounds were offensive rebounds. Jarrett Allen will need to box him out and beat him at the basket. A good thing about this game is that the Pistons are not a premier three point shooting team. They have guys who can hit those shots, but they went 9-34 against the Celtics.
This game will be all about the rebounds, if either team can dominate the boards, it is a surefire win for them.
What channel is the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game on tonight?
TV Channel: Peacock
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Report
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) is out. Max Strus (foot) is out. Lonzo Ball (game management) is out.
Detroit: Jaden Ivey (knee) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Sam Merrill
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Pistons
- Cade Cunningham
- Duncan Robinson
- Ausar Thompson
- Tobias Harris
- Jalen Duren
Cavaliers vs. Pistons predictions, picks, odds
Cavaliers 119, Pistons 110: The Cavs and Pistons are a big rivalry. J.B. Bickerstaff is the current coach of the Pistons. Before that he coached in Cleveland, where he led the team to the playoffs but they could never make it too far.
Now he is in Detroit and the Pistons are looking at a high chance to be a top seed in the East this year. This can be a really close game if the Cavs make the mistakes from the last two wins. The Cavs went 4-0 against the Pistons last season, if they want to do that again, when Donovan Mitchell isn't in the game, they have to be able to hold a lead. They can get a big win here for the confidence before they head to Boston next.
DDS: Cavaliers by 2.5
O/U: 231.5
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 29 @ Boston
Friday, Oct. 31 vs Toronto
Sunday, Nov. 2 vs Hawks