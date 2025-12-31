Cleveland Cavaliers look to build momentum against scorching Phoenix Suns

The Cleveland Cavaliers return home tonight (Wednesday) feeling far better about themselves but will be tested immediately by a Phoenix Suns team playing some of its best basketball of the season.

Cleveland snapped back into form Monday with a 113-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, powered by a dominant performance from center Jarrett Allen.

Allen poured in 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, delivering one of his most physical outings of the season. His assertiveness was especially notable against Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

While Wembanyama finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, Allen’s willingness to body him in the paint limited the Frenchman’s impact down the stretch, quieting critics who have questioned Allen’s toughness.

The Cavaliers also proved they can win even when their top scorer struggles. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was held to a season-low 10 points but still contributed with seven assists and three steals.

Point guard Darius Garland provided steady leadership, tallying 15 points and 11 assists to keep Cleveland’s offense organized and efficient.

"It's just us getting back on track," Allen said. "And trying to be the best team in the East."

That goal now continues with a three-game homestand. After hosting Phoenix, the Cavaliers will welcome the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons, hoping to build momentum after dropping two of their last three games and posting a 3-5 record since December 14.

COMING TO CLEVELAND AS HOT AS THE SUN

The Suns arrive in Cleveland riding a four-game winning streak and looking to match their longest run of the season. Phoenix extended its surge Monday with a 115-101 road win over the Washington Wizards.

Dillon Brooks led the way with 26 points, while Collin Gillespie added 25 points and six assists in another impressive performance.

Gillespie has emerged as the catalyst for Phoenix’s recent success. Over the last three games, he is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals, while knocking down 54.5 percent of his three-point attempts.

Undrafted out of Villanova in 2023, Gillespie signed with the Denver Nuggets before finding his opportunity in Phoenix. He is expected to make his career-high 14th start on Wednesday and is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 assists on the season.

"When you're playing with guys like Devin Booker, it makes it a lot easier," Gillespie said. "Book has a lot of gravity on the floor, too."

With Cleveland searching for consistency and Phoenix surging with confidence, Wednesday’s matchup sets the stage for a compelling contrast of styles and momentum.