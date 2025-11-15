How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

The Toronto Raptors have now had the Cleveland Cavaliers' number twice this season. They were able to stop them once again in what seemed to be a one-way matchup. Donovan Mitchell's 30 points was just not enough as they lost 126-113.

After that loss, they play the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night. The Grizzlies are in a tough spot right now in the NBA.

The Grizzlies (4-9) have a Ja Morant sized problem. He was suspended earlier in the season after his comments about the team's coaching. Their struggles can't be put only on Morant though. They have a big injury issue, they are looking at almost double digits in players with injuries.

You don't want to forget about Jaren Jackson Jr. as well, he is a defensive menace, and he can score the ball from anywhere on the floor. He is averaging 17 points this year and a block. Although his numbers aren't like they used to be, he is still a former Defensive Player of the Year.

They are struggling, but they have players who can still show up and help them win.

The Cavaliers (8-5) have some work to do in this game. The last two games for them have been completely different. Without their three all-stars, they were able to put on a big run and beat the MIami Heat, but with Mitchell and Evan Mobley returning, they were unable to make anything happen to beat the Raptors.

That could be put to the rest the two players got in that Heat game, which has been a topic of conversation. Mitchell was trying everything he could to win. He was the only guy on the team to have over 20 points. It can not be just Donovan Mitchell for the Cavs to win these games.

Although they took this loss, Mitchell is still optimistic. He had some optimistic things to say after this season's struggles.

Where to find the Grizzlies vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and NBA TV

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Grizzlies vs. Cavs Injury Report

Grizzlies: Scottie Pippen Jr. (toe) is out. Ty Jerome (calf) is out. Brandon Clarke (knee) is out. Javon Small (toe) is out. Cedric Cowards (foot) is doubtful. Zach Edey (ankle) is questionable. Olivier-Maxence Prosper (quad) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (injury management) is out. Jaylon Tyson (concussion) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Grizzlies

Ja Morant

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jaylen Wells

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jock Landale

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 11.5

O/U: 238.5

Cavaliers 123 , Grizzlies 111 : Grizzlies have lost seven of their last eight games. They are likely going into another rebuilding season. These are teams that the Cavs can not be losing to if they want to prove themselves as serious contenders. Evan Mobley is going to have a tough matchup with Jackson Jr. with both being Defensive Player of the Year in their career.

Jarrett Allen has been playing much better in the last few games and he needs to also continue that against Jock Landale or if Edey does decide to play. Edey vs. Allen would be tougher with Edey's size, but Jarrett should have that experience to beat him.

It can not be Donovan Mitchell on his own. He dealt with that his entire time in Utah with the Jazz, now he has help that needs to step up.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Houston