Kenny Atkinson shares silver lining for Cavaliers despite Christmas Day Knicks loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost 126-124 to the New York Knicks on the back of another fourth-quarter collapse – a familiar story of the season happening in real time.

Leading by as many as 17 points and even taking a 96-84 advantage going into the final period, the Cavs ultimately lacked the killer instinct to put the game away, shooting just 34 percent compared to New York’s 55 percent as they were outscored 42-28 in a game-changing final 12 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell was the only offensive threat in the fourth, hitting 15 points and ending with a team-high 34.

But despite this latest defeat, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson was encouraged and believes that the pieces are starting to fit together,

“We're just starting to get our mojo back. I wish I could be up here and be like, ‘Yeah, we won this game,’ but you feel it as a coach. I told the guys after, I couldn't be more encouraged,” Atkinson said afterwards.

“Disappointing. Disappointed in how we lost, but I got a ton of confidence in this group, really encouraged because I saw so many good things tonight.”

Positive signs ahead despite losing on Christmas?

While it isn’t a seismic change in Cleveland’s fortunes, Atkinson believes that his team are over their slump. Sam Merrill and Evan Mobley are back in the rotation, which is positive.

“I think when you start getting rotation players back, it feels different,” Atkinson said.

“You feel a little bit more stable, but still not there. Like, we're still not there. I mean, Evan's got to get his stuff back. But I feel like pieces are starting to move into their right slot, if that makes sense. So that's part of why I feel encouraged.”

There have certainly been signs of hope in the last few days. A hot shooting night against the New Orleans Pelicans, which almost felt like it was the Cavaliers of last season.

There were intense flashes of brilliance in New York as well. But in the end, it was their old habits in the final quarter that came back to haunt them.

“I think the fourth quarter came down to shot making, right,’ Atkinson said.

“I think our shot quality was actually pretty good, [but] didn't put them down. That stretch really hurt us, I believe. And then, you know, you can't give this team extra shots, and we end up losing the possession game, which was kind of number one key on our board.”