James Harden Drops Blunt Assessment of Jarrett Allen After Fourth Game With Cavs

Jarrett Allen entered the All-Star break on a tear, taking his game to a whole new level with the arrival of his new teammates like James Harden.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-84 in the first game back from break, Cleveland’s sixth win in a row. Allen shined once again with a double-double in 23 minutes of action.

After the game, Harden was asked about how good Allen has been over the past few weeks. His response, though blunt, showed just how much respect Allen is gaining among his new teammates.

“I can say he’s better than I thought he was,” Harden said. “He’s able to catch the ball and finish around the rim with both hands. He has so much touch around the rim, and that’s one of the most underrated parts of his game.”

James Harden says Jarrett Allen is "better than I thought he was" February 20, 2026

Harden and Allen

Harden and Allen actually missed out on being teammates when Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. The trade was expanded to four teams over the next few hours, and that same trade sent Allen to Cleveland.

Harden has always had a tendency of getting the most out of his centers. He helped Clint Capela and Ivica Zubac have some of the best seasons of their careers. Now Harden is clicking with Allen, turning him into a truly dominant paint force.

Allen's recent stretch

Allen has been playing at a star since the Cavaliers lost Evan Mobley for a few weeks with injury. Allen has logged a double-double in five of the last six games, and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six.

This includes arguably the best game of his career on February 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen scored 40 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, with five assists, four blocks and a pair of steals.

Despite Allen being a one-time All-Star in his career, he usually gets forgotten in discussions of the league’s top big men.

He’s typically overshadowed by the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Mobley, who has been far more consistent offensively throughout his career.

It’ll be interesting to see how Mobley and Allen mix with Harden over the next few games. This win over the Nets was the first time all three got to share the floor in the same game.

If Harden is able to continue getting this version of Allen, while also helping Mobley to take the next leap, the team will be special. Cleveland already has a dangerous scoring duo in the back court. If the front court becomes just as dangerous, Cleveland may quickly become favorite to win the championship.