Kenny Atkinson Shares Blunt Expectation for Max Strus' Return to Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action following the NBA All-Star break and are primed for a thrilling second half of the season.

To make a serious push for the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Cavaliers will need maximum effort from everyone in the second half of the season, including players who have seen little to no action so far. Among that group is one particularly important yet‑to‑play contributor: guard Max Strus.

Strus, who is still sidelined from action as he continues to recover from surgery on his left foot following a Jones fracture. This injury resulted in a broken bone in his foot near his pinkie toe, which he sustained during an offseason training program. Strus was expected to return to basketball activities within a three-to-four month timeframe but has yet to return to any form of practice.

While there is no set timetable for Strus’ return, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson has already been asked whether the sharpshooting wing is expected to see the floor at any point this regular season.

Atkinson doubled down on his response to the media’s question, saying, “Yes, yes.”

Strus’ Outlook

Atkinson’s answer, while blunt, does provide Cavaliers fans a bit of insight into what their coaches and front office are thinking at this time. The little to no recent updates as of late do present some level of concern as to what Strus’ future may look like, especially with Cleveland’s current retooled roster.

Following the Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade that sent Darius Garland to the Clippers in exchange for James Harden, Cleveland has ushered in a new lineup that has seen tremendous success lately, led by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jarrett Allen, as well as their role players.

With increased minutes for players like Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill, Dennis Schröder, and Keon Ellis, Strus could find himself as the odd man out when he returns—if those players continue to earn their keep. Prior to the NBA Trade Deadline, reports from NBA Insider Brad Siegel stated that Max Strus could be a trade candidate this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract.

For Strus to return this regular season, he would need to continue his successful track of workouts while not pushing himself too hard to avoid setbacks. There has not been much to indicate he is behind in his progress, but he does run a high risk of re-aggravating his injury if he jumps back into action too soon.

The Cavaliers will aim to extend their hot streak to pressure Eastern Conference rivals, including division-leading Detroit. Catching the Pistons won't be easy, but Strus' return—regular or postseason—would be a major boost with his dynamic playmaking and winning mentality.