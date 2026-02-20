Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets will both be on the second half of a back-to-back when they face off on Friday night.
The Cavaliers head south after beating up on the Nets at home, while the Hornets stayed up after a 105-101 loss to the Rockets.
Cleveland extended its winning streak to six games with that win, with Charlotte suffering its second loss in its last three games after a nine-game winning streak of its own.
Charlotte took the first meeting in overtime in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers won the last two matchups by seven points each time.
The oddsmakers have the Hornets as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -6.5 (-108)
- Hornets +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers: -225
- Hornets: +185
Total
- 231.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Cavaliers vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN OH, FDSN SE-CHA
- Cavaliers record: 35-21
- Hornets record: 26-30
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Max Strus – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – questionable
Hornets Injury Report
- Liam McNeeley – questionable
- Coby White – questionable
- Grant Williams – questionable
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
The Cavaliers played it smart last night against Brooklyn, playing Donovan Mitchell just over 20 minutes, rather than his usual 30+, against an inferior opponent. Mitchell scored 17 points on an efficient 7 of 12 shooting (2 of 4 from deep) and is still averaging 29 points per game this season.
Mitchell should be more rested than usual on a back-to-back because of that, and the Cavaliers likely won’t be able to run away from the Hornets. Mitchell has OVER 26.5 points in two-thirds of his games this season, so I’ll take this pick’em price for him to get there in Charlotte tonight.
Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
While it is a back-to-back for both teams, the Cavaliers were able to rest their starters some in a blowout win against the Nets. Meanwhile, the Hornets battled hard in a home loss to the Rockets.
With tired legs on both sides, I have to look to the UNDER tonight. Charlotte has now gone UNDER the total in three straight games and six of its last seven, and the UNDER is 9-2 when the Hornets are in the second game of a back-to-back.
The Cavaliers are also coming off an easy UNDER, scoring 112 points and holding the Nets to just 84 points when the total was set at 229.5. Of course, I don’t expect there to be fewer than 200 points again tonight, but I do think it’ll top out in the 220s.
Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-120)
