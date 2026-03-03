Kenny Atkinson Wins Major NBA Award for Keeping Cavaliers in Playoff Race

It’s been a turbulent regular season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But head coach Kenny Atkinson is finally getting a little bit of respect.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA named Atkinson the Eastern Conference head coach of the month for February. The Cavs were 8-3 during February, responding with an exclamation point to President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman’s active trade deadline.

The Cavaliers actually lost their final two games of February as they were without superstar guard Donovan Mitchell who has been dealing with a groin injury. But prior to those two losses, the Cavaliers earned a massive victory against the New York Knicks in a measuring stick game for the Eastern Conference.

Throughout the course of this season, the Cavaliers have been without core players including Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland for extended periods of time. The Cavaliers traded Garland for James Harden at the NBA trade deadline, and Atkinson was able to manage that big change seamlessly.

Upon acquiring Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers three days into February, the Cavaliers remained undefeated in the “beard era” until their defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 22.

More impressive than the record is what Atkinson has been able to do with the Cavaliers all season long. The Cavaliers haven’t had a fully healthy roster all season. Yet Atkinson still has his team as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games behind the Knicks.

Why Atkinson's award won't matter for the Cavs

Atkinson’s Cavaliers will be measured by how they perform in the NBA Playoffs.

Last season, the Cavaliers spent the final two months of the regular season talking about how they were owed respect. The team leaned into fruitful campaigns for Atkinson to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award and Mobley winning Defensive Player of the Year once Victor Wembanyama was sidelined.

Unfortunately, the Cavs were unceremoniously bounced in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, who were a healthier and hungrier basketball team.

It’s paramount that the Cavaliers don’t find themselves wrapped up in searching for respect again throughout the regular season, even though Atkinson just won coach of the month. Instead, the Cavs must focus on molding together and creating chemistry over the last two dozen or so games of the season.

The Cavs are yet to debut Max Strus this season, who has been sidelined since the offseason with a fractured foot. Once he returns, Atkinson will be coaching with a full deck for the first time all year.

The Cavaliers have some of the most favorable odds to win the Eastern Conference this season. Atkinson has received his flowers for the month of February, but the Cavs must play their best basketball in March and April to be ready for the postseason.