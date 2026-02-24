Cavaliers Look To Bounce Back With Statement Against Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are chasing their eighth win in their last nine games as they welcome the Knicks to Cleveland for a one-off home game in the middle of a five-game road trip for the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers enter the matchup against New York with a 36-22 record, just one game behind the 37-21 Knicks.

The Cavaliers are 0-2 against the Knicks so far this season, with the matchup in Cleveland this evening being the last time the two sides will see each other again until a potential playoff matchup. The Cavaliers will have to bounce back after losing their first game since January 30th in Phoenix against the Suns.

Cavaliers Will Need More Offensive Production Than Last Meeting With New York

Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will have to get more production offensively in this third meeting with the Knicks than they've had in the first two go-arounds. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell are both having superb years, averaging 17 and 25 points this season respectively, and both will have to be up for the occasion.

The Cavaliers will be without Max Strus, who is still battling a foot injury. Coach Kenny Atkinson said on February 19 that he expects Strus to play for the Cavaliers in the regular season in 2026, with Strus’ foot fracture needing additional time to heal.

The Knicks have two players averaging 20 or more points this season in guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks as a team are shooting a 37.5 percent from beyond the arc and 47.2 percent from the floor this season.

In the last Knicks-Cavaliers matchup, the Cavaliers lost track of Brunson, who logged 34 points in the New York win. The Knicks shot an outrageous 48 percent from beyond the arc in the two points win on Christmas Day, while the Cavaliers shot an equally impressive 44 percent. Some mental miscues could have played a role in that loss for the Cavs on Christmas Day, as they led by as many as 17 at one point in the game.

If the Cavaliers can manage to hold Brunson to under 25 points and out-rebound the Knicks, they should have a great shot at getting back in the win column. It’s not often you get a shot at a team that is one game ahead of you in the standings, and the Cavaliers will have to take full advantage of the opportunity.

The Cavaliers-Knicks game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. local time and will be aired on Peacock.