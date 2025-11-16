Kevin Love would accept a prestigious award with Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love’s exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers in February 2023 was ill-tempered to say the least.

From reduced playing time to the well-known tension between him and the Cavs front office in his last months, it was a far cry from the man who had enjoyed happier times in Cleveland, which included being a key figure in their 2016 NBA championship team.

But now, with Love at the tail end of his career, playing for the Utah Jazz, he holds no grudges against the Cavaliers.

In fact, despite his six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which propelled him to superstar status before heading to Cleveland, Love insists that if he were to go into the Hall of Fame, he would go in as a Cavalier.

He would also be honored if his jersey were retired with the Cavaliers as well.

Kevin Love says he’d represent Cavs in Hall of Fame if his day comes https://t.co/RxZ1HK6lQ5 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) November 16, 2025

“There’s just so many names [in the Rocket Arena] rafters that it would truly be an honor to go up there,” Love said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“If I were ever to make it to go into the Hall of Fame, I would go in as a Cavalier, and I think I would take a lot of pride in that.”

Love spent nearly nine years with the Cavs, four of those playing alongside LeBron James. He averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during his tenure.

Love was part of the Cavs team that came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to end the city's 52-year drought in the 2016 NBA Finals, in what many people consider one of the most memorable series in recent memory.

He also won a gold medal with a star-studded Team USA side that featured James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and the late Kobe Bryant at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

From playing a key role with both the Timberwolves and the Cavaliers, to a leadership role with the Jazz, at 37, Love’s numbers have dwindled significantly. But, despite an adjustment to how he plays the game, he isn’t finished.

“I think I have to consider it a lot more than, maybe, five years ago,” Love said. “You start considering your athletic mortality and where you’re at, and what you’re gonna consider doing next.”

Now in his 19th season in the NBA, Love has averaged 16.1 points and 9.9 rebounds overall. His career best came in his final year with the Timberwolves in 2013-14, where he averaged 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds.