Cleveland Cavaliers can't catch a break in latest NBA power rankings

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a shell of who they were last season, barely keeping up with the 500 record.

The team continues to be ravaged by injuries, but the players that are on the court aren't performing up to their standard either. That's why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has the Cavs moving one step back in his weekly power rankings, going from No. 16 to 17.

"The Cavs have seemingly hit the nadir of their season (thus far), three straight losses to the Hornets and Bulls, with the two losses to Chicago having come by double-digits," Schuhmann wrote.

"It turns out that the Cavs’ opening night loss in New York was a harbinger of struggles to come. They’ll return to Madison Square Garden on Thursday, their first Christmas game without LeBron James on the roster since 1989."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell talks with center Evan Mobley and guard Darius Garland. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cavs struggling with injuries galore

The Cavs are in the back half of the power rankings ahead of only the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Considering where they were last season, that is not good company to keep. However, it's hard to compare this year's team to last year because there are so many injuries to the key players on the roster.

"With Evan Mobley out, the Cavs have still had their four core players for just four of their 29 games," Schuhmann wrote.

"It’s clear at this point that their issues go beyond their injuries, and they also don’t pass the eye test regarding defensive effort or offensive intentionality. There have been occasions when the offense looks sharp, but there have also been too many possessions where the Cavs don’t put much pressure on the defense and are too quick to launch 3s."

While they are looking for these injuries to subside, the Cavs need to improve their on-court product if they want to keep a spot in the top part of the East. Luckily they still have time to figure things out, as long as they maintain a positive attitude as a unit.

The Cavs are back in action tonight against the Charlotte Hornets before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back. The Cavs head to NYC for their Christmas Day clash against the New York Knicks. The week concludes with a trip to the Lone Star State against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.