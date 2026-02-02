Koby Altman Speaks Out After Cavaliers Trade De’Andre Hunter to Kings

It's time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to get the ship back on course.

With the 2025-26 NBA season dwindling to a close very, very fast, the front office is beginning to realize they may have to shake things up to get the most out of this team. Heading into the upcoming trade deadline, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 5, at 3:00 p.m. EST, the Cavaliers have already made one move to hopefully turn things around.

In the late hours of Saturday, Jan. 31, the Cavaliers engaged in a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls, sending forward De'Andre Hunter out to the Kings and getting guards Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in return.

The move also saw the Bulls taking in forward Dario Saric and two second round draft picks.

Not only did the decision to trade away Hunter help reset the Cavaliers' rotation, but it also freed the team $50 million, pulling them out of the second apron.

Following the team's first trade of the season, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman released a statement on what led to the decision to make changes to the roster.

“After careful evaluation and a clearer view of the Eastern Conference landscape, we believe adding Dennis and Keon strengthens our depth, expands our flexibility, and positions us to keep building a championship-caliber team now and into the future," Altman said. "In a season defined by its parity, this move better aligns us for a deeper postseason run."

Cleveland's front office is hoping that this team can start to flip the record back in a positive direction after going 29-21 through the first 50 games of the season. It's a far fall from grace for a team that was just battling to go to an NBA championship just last season.

The trade pieces

Shroder's ability to do just about anything asked of him will immediately help the team off the bench. It's assumed he will take over guard Lonzo Ball's minutes, who's currently being shopped, and serve as the primary point guard off the bench. He also may end up filling the void of injured starter Darius Garland until he returns.

Currently, he's averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists a night in the 2025-26 season. The Cavaliers will be the 11th team he's played for in his 13-year career.

On the other hand, Ellis is expected to serve as an Isaac Okoro-type, bringing the team a much-needed boost defensively. He's widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the league, averaging 1.1 steals across his career.

Ellis will compete with current guards Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor for a share of minutes off the bench, and potentially even Max Strus if he returns this season. It's obvious Cleveland's got a plethora of guards now, so more trades may continue coming ahead of Thursday.

After parting ways with Hunter, Altman gave him his fair share of praise. He also thanked Luke Travers, who was a second-round draft pick back in 2022, who was waived in the trade to make room for Ellis.

"I’m thankful as well to De’Andre [Hunter], who made an immediate impact upon his arrival to Cleveland and represented the Cavaliers with class," Altman said. "We appreciate everything he did for us both on and off the court, and we wish him the best in Sacramento. We drafted Luke [Travers] in 2022 and have seen his development improve each year and thank him for his contributions to the franchise.”

Hunter will leave Cleveland after playing just 70 games, averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds on 44.5% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc. Travers, who never really got a shot in the big leagues, will look for a shot elsewhere after just 24 games at the highest level of ball.

As the deadline approaches, Cleveland will continue to monitor the market in hopes of rounding out the current roster for a late-season comeback.