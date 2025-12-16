Things could be looking up for Cleveland Cavaliers after NBA power rankings update

The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced one of the biggest falls from grace from last season to this one.

After losing just 18 games a year ago, the Cavs have already racked up 12 losses before Christmas, proving that they have fallen back to earth. However, they have moved up one spot in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings from the previous edition.

"The Cavs got one of the league’s easiest pair of NBA Cup fill-in games, but they trailed both the Wizards and Hornets by 17 points last week. They erased both deficits and won in Washington, but somehow went scoreless in overtime against Charlotte," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Cavs have a league-high five home-and-home sets this season, with the first coming against the Bulls on Wednesday and Friday. They’ve won 12 of their last 13 games against Chicago."

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cavaliers could face lighter schedule in coming weeks

With players like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen injured, the Cavs could benefit from a lighter schedule in the coming games. Two contests against the struggling Chicago Bulls to close out the week give the team a chance to pull out some wins.

However, the team will only go so far while they remain one of the most injured teams in the league.

"Jarrett Allen returned from a six-game absence on Sunday, but Evan Mobley was lost to a calf strain two nights earlier," Schuhmann wrote.

"That means the Cavs’ core four players have still played just 57 minutes (over four games) together, and Darius Garland was hobbling down the stretch of the loss to the Hornets. Max Strus still hasn’t played, and Larry Nance Jr. has missed the last seven games. Thomas Bryant has been available as a backup big, but (with Allen’s minutes limited) the Cavs chose to play small (four guards and Dean Wade) down the stretch on Sunday."

If the Cavs can find a way to weather the storm while a good chunk of their core deals with injuries, they could be in a strong spot. As long as the Cavs remain in the playoff picture, they will be a tough opponent for any team facing them in the first round if they are even remotely healthy.

Tip-off between the Cavs and Bulls is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.