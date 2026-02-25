Top Three Takeaways From Cleveland Cavaliers Win Over New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers found their footing again with a 109-94 win over the New York Knicks. Despite some slower shooting nights, the duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden combined for 43 points in the Rocket Arena win.

Knicks big Mitchell Robinson logged a team-leading 16 rebounds in what would be his third double-double of the year.

These are our top three takewasys from the victory.

Jarrett Allen Keeps Excellent Streak Alive

Center Jarrett Allen kept his monstrous month of February rolling with 19 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds. The former Brooklyn Nets big controlled the paint with seven makes on eight tries as he used plenty of movement to get things open inside.

Allen has surged into a fantastic option for the Cavs in a February run that has seen him average 21.4 points and just under 12 rebounds per game. He has logged double-doubles in every one of his February matchups aside from one, a blowout win over the Washington Wizards that saw him haul down nine rebounds as the Cavs outpaced the Wizards in the battle on the boards.

Third Quarter Defense Puts Game Away for Good

While the Cavs had their moments of building up comfortable leads in the first half, they wouldn't seal the game away for good until a third quarter that saw Cleveland outscore New York by a 12-point margin. Cleveland's pressure on defense led to three made shots on 24 attempts from New York, including one made 3-pointer on 12 tries.

Five Knicks missed every one of their shots in the third, while three made only one. While New York managed to outpace Cleveland from the floor in the fourth, it wouldn't be enough to snatch a victory from the Cavs and prevent a tie at a record of 37-22 on the year.

Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade Make Their Mark

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jaylon Tyson, who showed strong signs of development early in a giant leap of a second season, continued to make his mark as somewhat of a sixth man with 12 points and eight rebounds.

He found enough opportunities off the ball to end the night with a 50% clip from the floor. Dean Wade used an all-around night to add 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.