What's Next For Cleveland Cavaliers After James Harden Trade?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the latest team to make a splash at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

The trade is a bit of a surprise, but it shows the Cavs want to win now. The move gives the Cavaliers a short-term upgrade at the point guard position, which also gives Cleveland a chance to have another creator next to Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt.

The move signals that the Cavs are trying to win a championship this year, but this is not the only move the team should be looking to make at this point.

With a full day and some change left at the deadline, the Cavs are far from done making moves. Here's a look at what could happen next after Harden joins the team.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden moves the ball up court ahead of Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cavaliers Have More Moves to Make After James Harden Trade

The first move that has to happen is a trade involving Lonzo Ball. The former No. 2 overall pick has a $10 million contract for this season that needs to be moved in order to keep Cleveland from having to pay tax penalties. Rebuilding teams should be on the lookout for Ball so they can acquire an extra draft asset or two.

There is also potential for the Cavs to trade Jarrett Allen. Considering the fact that his contract is still rather large, moving off of him would give Cleveland a chance to save some money. It would also potentially move Evan Mobley to the center spot, which is a position he's played throughout his career.

The Cavs are also looking to make another win-now move or two. After acquiring Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from the Sacramento Kings for De'Andre Hunter earlier in the week and swapping Garland for Harden, the Cavs have potential to make another all-in push.

The name that is floating around in rumor circles for the Cavs is Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that would take an absolute gargantuan offer for the Milwaukee Bucks to consider. It would have to involve trading Mobley, and that might be a little too far for the Cavs to make a move.

In the meantime, Harden and the Cavs are back in action against Garland and the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET inside the Intuit Dome. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.