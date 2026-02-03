Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Deadline Update: Rumors, Targets, And Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers capped off their NBA trade deadline season last year by trading for former Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter. With the 2026 trade deadline season approaching quickly, Hunter was traded out of Cleveland on the evening of January 31.

The trade deadline season always seem to appear like it's going to be a calm and quiet period with very little activity across the league. ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported in early January that an Eastern conference executive doesn't expect an "eventful" deadline. As 3:00pm Eastern on Thursday approaches gradually, it's likely the trade deadline season will prove people wrong again.

The Cavaliers currently sit at No. 5 in the Eastern conference amidst injury issues, constant lineup changes, and simply not meshing on certain nights. They hold a win-loss record of 30-21 going into their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

Coach Kenny Atkinson and president of basketball operations Koby Altman held their Cavaliers Media Day availability on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio. | Nate Ulrich / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Latest on James Harden

ESPN's Shams Charania reported late last night that the Los Angeles Clippers front office and guard James Harden are working together on a trade out of the organization. Charania also reported that multiple teams are interested in Harden.

The Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden are working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday's NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Both sides are aligned in conversations together and with interested teams. pic.twitter.com/XzvCz0fc4w — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

According to Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the teams interested in Harden's services. The conversations have involved two-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland being swapped for Harden in a blockbuster deal.

Harden has a contract with two years left on it, but he has a player option after this season. This gives Harden leverage in terms of deciding where he's traded too. The team he ends up being sent too will need heavy interest in signing him to an extension.

Sports Illustrated reported last night that the Clippers and Cavaliers are in "advanced talks".

De'Andre Hunter Trade Recap

Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman spoke to the media following the trade that sent forward De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for guards Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis.

"After careful evaluation and a clearer view of the Eastern Conference landscape, we believe adding Dennis and Keon strengthens our depth, expands our flexibility, and positions us to keep building a championship-caliber team now and into the future...In a season defined by its parity, this move better aligns us for a deeper postseason run." Koby Altman

Schröder is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field. Ellis hasn't seen much of the court this season, but in his 17.6 minutes per game, he's averaged 1.1 steals while shooting 36.8% from behind the three-point line. The move also provided a bit more cap room flexibility.

Who is else is headed out of Cleveland?

We know Altman is not done taking calls on the current roster. It was reported in early January by Chris Fedor that Cleveland was receiving multiple calls on forward Dean Wade, but the Cavs didn't receive anything they liked enough then.

Cavs guard Lonzo Ball has also received some interest around the league despite his shooting struggles this season. Yahoo Sports' Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer reported yesterday that the Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets have had "preliminary conversations" on a trade that would send Ball with his younger brother LaMelo.

Expect veterans Max Strus and Larry Nance Jr. to be thrown in trade conversations as well. The Cavaliers own their 2026 and 2028 first round draft picks with some protections. They exclusively own their 2030, 2031, and 2032 first round draft picks.