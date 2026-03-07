What To Expect From Max Strus When He Finally Makes His Cavs Season Debut

The anticipation surrounding Max Strus’ return has steadily intensified since reports surfaced that he had been cleared to resume on-court activities.

For Cleveland Cavaliers fans, the update signaled a significant step forward in the guard’s recovery, as he took part in Friday’s practice and reignited the conversation about how his return could impact the team’s offense. Strus has yet to appear this season after undergoing surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot during the offseason, and as the campaign has progressed, the Cavs have made drastic changes to their roster.

So, what could happen if Strus made his comeback before the playoffs? What would happen if he returned for Sunday’s clash with the Boston Celtics? They welcomed Jayson Tatum back after nearly 10 months out after rupturing his right Achilles tendonduring last season’s playoff loss to the New York Knicks.

Tatum’s comeback has placed a broader spotlight on high-profile injury recoveries, and Strus’ own path back to the court has naturally become part of that discussion. So, what is expected of Strus upon his return?

Rust is likely, but Strus can shake it off

The Cavs will face the Boston Celtics next, and if Strus returns on Sunday, this could be the best time for the Cavs to play them as they adjust to Tatum being back in their lineup.

Pitting Strus against Tatum could be a good way for the former to be reintegrated, defensively as well as offensively, because he will be understandably rusty.

His three-point shot will need fine-tuning, and his game fitness will be off, meaning an almost certain minutes restriction. That can be helped through possible time in the G-League with the Cavs’ affiliate, the Cleveland Shock.

Chemistry to be started from scratch

Since Cleveland was ousted in the playoffs by the New York Knicks, Strus has been on the road to recovery, and during that time, there have been significant modifications to the player personnel.

A big change is that Darius Garland has now left, so it would be interesting to see Strus develop chemistry with fellow guard James Harden before the postseason, and for head coach Kenny Atkinson to focus on which rotations could work with Strus on the team.

… Speaking of rotations

Among the new players that have arrived in Cleveland, Harden being one, how will Strus’ return fit into the Cavs rotation that also features Jaylon Tyson, who has had a breakout season, Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and of course, Donovan Mitchell will be a question that we can see how it plays out.

It’s good for Atkinson to have this kind of selection headache.

Strus appeared in 50 games last season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 25.5 minutes per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. For now, his return would mean a minutes restriction undoubtedly, but when, if he stays healthy and the Cavs head into the playoffs, where Strus will slot into the rotation, could be an intriguing one.