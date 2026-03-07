Cavaliers Finally Shaking Injury Bug and Getting Closer to Max Strus’ Debut

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an injury bug.

With many players in and out of the rotation, and Max Strus yet to play this season, the Cavs have struggled greatly with injuries.

Within the past couple of weeks the Cavaliers have had injuries that included, but aren’t limited to Donovan Mitchell’s groin strain, Dean Wade’s sprained right ankle, Jarrett Allen’s knee, Dennis Schroder’s right ankle sprain, James Harden’s right thumb fracture, and Keon Ellis’s left index finger fracture.

Cavs fans have also been monitoring Max Strus’s fluctuating injury status throughout the entirety of the season. After suffering a Jones fracture in October, Strus looks closer than ever to returning to action.

The Cavaliers current injury report still has Mitchell, Strus, and Wade as out, with Allen as day-to-day.

Finally getting healthy

The Cavaliers have an odd five day break in between home games, as they do not play again until Sunday. This break has given the Cavaliers the time needed to heal up from several of these minor, day-to-day injuries.

The most important piece here is that Mitchell is back. After logging a full participation on Friday, the expectation is that Donovan will suit up for the Celtics game.

Getting Dean Wade back should also give a boost to the Cavs as he was playing quite well before his ankle injury.

Even if Allen is forced to sit after logging a DNP in practice, it is comforting to hear from the head coach that his knee injury is not at all severe and is not expected to be long-term whatsoever.

What's the latest on Strus?

The return of Max Strus has been long anticipated this season, so it is no surprise the Cavs fans are ready to see him return to action as soon as possible.

This is accentuated by the fact that the Cavaliers will have to see the Celtics next, and they will be getting Jayson Tatum back on Friday night in Dallas.

In the likely scenario that Tatum does suit up to face the Cavs, it would excite the fans to see Strus debut to face off against him, regardless of a potential minutes restriction.

It is also vital that Strus get reacquainted with a slightly different squad than he had previously played with. With Darius Garland gone, it would be nice to see Strus develop some chemistry with Harden before the playoffs get started in the middle on April.