Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Game Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

The Philadelphia 76ers did not really put up a fight against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. There was not a ton of offense from one guy as four of the five starts all scored over 10 points and Keon Ellis and Jaylon Tyson off the bench added double digit scoring nights.

Ellis especially had quite the night scoring 19 points in 26 minutes off the bench. The Cavs depth has really been the deciding factor in the success post All-Star break.

Cleveland would take the win 115-101 and move to 40-25.

Tonight, the Cavaliers look to level with the Knicks as they take on the Orlando Magic.

Jarret Allen is out once again for the Cavs as they managed his knee injury. However, there has been a lot of updates on forward Max Strus and his health at this point in the season. He won't suit up, but he's getting close.

Orlando is currently 35-28 and on a four game winning streak. They are in a battle with the Miami Heat for that sixth place spot to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Magic have been dealing with some injuries this season as well with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black notably out of the lineup.

It will be up to Paolo Banchero to bring them some game against Cleveland. Being good against the Cavs is what he has done a lot. He averages 32 points a game this season against the Cavs.

Where to watch the Cavs at Magic game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Magic: Anthony Black (abdominal) is out. Franz Wagner (ankle) is out. Jonathan Isaac (knee) is questionable. Jase Richardson (back) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Magic

Jalen Suggs

Desmond Bane

Tristan Da Silva

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr.

Cavaliers at Magic predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -3.5

O/U: 226.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 35 points +285.

Cavaliers 119, Magic 105: In the two previous meetings this season the Cavs blew out the Magic by an average of 15 points. They have less help in this one than the previous two.

Donovan Mitchell also scored 36 in the first game, then two days later he put up 45 on them. He could very well go for another big performance.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Mar. 13 @ Dallas

Sunday, Mar. 15 vs. Dallas