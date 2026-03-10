Top Takeaways From Cleveland Cavaliers' Victory Over Philadelphia 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended their short home stand with a 115-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

James Harden took point against his former squad with 21 points to pair with five assists. Quentin Grimes countered with 17 points for Philly, who would ultimately fall in a regular-season sweep at the hands of the Cavs with the Cleveland win.

These are our top takeaways from the bounce back victory.

Mar 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Starters Had Plenty of Moments...

Three Cavaliers had five assists or more in the Monday victory. Donovan Mitchell connected on more routine passes on his way to six assists as he took up a starting role alongside Harden in the backcourt. Evan Mobley earned a team-leading three blocks, including two in the third quarter, to pair with plenty of dunks in the second half.

While Sam Merrill had a slower shooting night, he would still earn five assists as he found Mobley and Dean Wade for a few close-up makes.

Wade would earn his first double-double of the year as he tied some solid 3-point shooting with 10 boards, including four on offense. He fought hard for what would be his season-high in rebounds and two makes in the paint as he flew in for a pair of contested layups.

... but Keon Ellis Stole the Show

While usually known for his defense, Keon Ellis turned heads for a different reason in the Monday win.

He stole the show on offense with 19 points off the bench, his highest since he joined the Cavs via trade. He highlighted his night with a red-hot streak from the 3-point line that saw him hit four of his seven attempts, which broke a short cold streak from beyond the arc that lasted since a March win over the Brooklyn Nets. His defense still came up strong with a 2nd-quarter steal as he paired well with Jaylon Tyson, who would finish the night with 11 points and three made 3-pointers of his own.

Ellis has continued to showcase his strengths as the Cavs moved into their March run. The 26-year-old had a lockdown night against the Nets, one that saw him fly up and down the court on his way to three steals and five blocks. The former Sacramento King will need to continue to be a valuable part of the Cavs' bench squad as they start to hit the home stretch of the regular season, where they entered the month with one of the NBA's easiest remaining strength of schedules.

The Cavs will move on to face the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Kia Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio.