Why Cleveland Cavaliers Shouldn't Be Worried Following Loss to Detroit Pistons

While many hoped the Cleveland Cavaliers could weather the storm and continue beating teams without their superstars, that simply hasn’t been the reality.

Following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25, the Cavaliers suffered yet another defeat on Friday, Feb. 27, to the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons. The two sides bashed one another back and forth, with the team going all the way to overtime, where the Pistons won, 122-119.

But its not time to overreact, at least not yet.

The Cavaliers are battling without multiple superstars, including guards James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Keon Ellis, yet they are still keeping games close. Against the Pistons, multiple players stepped up to fill their voids, including guard Dennis Shroder, who nearly put together a double-double performance, and center Jarrett Allen who led the team in scoring with 25 points.

At this point in the season, unless they result in the team spiraling, losses do nothing more than teach you what needs to be corrected or improved upon heading into the playoffs.

The Cavaliers learned one important thing in the game to the Pistons: they've got good depth.

Shroder's 12-point, nine-assist performance stepped up and filled a nice playmaking void that Harden and Mitchell left, while the combination of 48 points and 21 rebounds was exactly what the team needed from forward Evan Mobley and Allen down low.

Guards Sam Merrill and Craig Porter Jr. also stepped up nicely to help the offense find a rhythm throughout the game from both the shooting and passing sides. If the bench wasn't playing as well as it has been, there would be much bigger discomfort with the current state of the Cavaliers, but with them stepping up in others' absences, this should make the team really excited for what they've built.

A Minor Concern

Now, while the loss itself isn't concerning, Cleveland will have to ensure that whoever's controlling the offense is comfortable with the rock and not just tossing it around willy-nilly.

Shroder turned the ball over a staggering eight times, which, for a team averaging barely north of 14 a game as a team, is certainly a mark that needs to improve. Porter Jr., who split time with Shroder as the primary ball handler, only turned the ball over three times while dishing off 12 assists.

The coaching staff will just have to monitor the recent guard acquisition in hopes that this doesn't become a trend for him moving forward, but rather a fluke game.

Moving Ahead

Cleveland's sitting in a good spot.

They are still fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, even while losing the last two games on the team's schedule, and still can make a late-season push for an even higher spot. They sit 8.5 games back from first, four back from second and two back from third.

For a team that historically has gone on ridiculous runs, they can turn it on at any moment. The only thing they'll need to do first is get healthy.

While Mitchell and Harden are out, and even potentially Ellis, the Cavaliers' coaching staff will continue to monitor its bench play and which role players could end up playing a major role for the team in the playoffs. With such unique playstyles, they have players that can fit any need necessary for them on both sides of the ball.

Up next, the Cavaliers will prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets with a few days of rest. The two sides will clash from the Barclays Center in New York on Sunday, March 1, with the opening tip slated for 3:30 p.m. EST. For the Cavaliers, this matchup should serve as a nice bounce-back following the loss to Detroit.