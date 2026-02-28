Kenny Atkinson Gives Positive Response to Donovan Mitchell’s Injury Status

After missing the last two games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been sweating on the fitness of superstar Donovan Mitchell, but early signs suggest those fears may be easing.

Mitchell was absent for the Cavs’ recent losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons, a stretch that has highlighted just how important he is to Cleveland’s success.

While the team has yet to release an update on Mitchell’s groin injury, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson struck an encouraging tone when addressing the situation.

Atkinson does not believe Mitchell’s injury is long-term, offering reassurance to a fan base understandably anxious about the team’s star.

“I hate speculating, I just don’t like to do that,” Atkinson said. “We don’t love soft tissue injuries. The feedback I’m getting is that it’s not a long-term thing, so that’s good. It’s not like, man, it’s going to be four weeks, you know, a month or a month and a half. It’s none of that.”

So, Mitchell’s exact return timeline is still unclear, but it’s not long-term. Atkinson admitted, however, that the team is proceeding cautiously, saying that they have no intention of rushing Mitchell — or any other player — back onto the floor prematurely. With the playoffs looming, preserving player health is the top priority.

“We’re not going to rush anybody,” Atkinson said. “That’s against what I believe in, what Steve [Spiro, Cavs head athletic trainer] believes in. What our organization believes. But you know, you do feel a little sense of urgency.”

The careful approach comes at a challenging moment for Cleveland. Following roster changes at the trade deadline, Atkinson will be eager to evaluate new rotations and build chemistry, despite the Cavs being forced to alter their lineup more times than many NBA teams this season due to several injuries throughout the campaign.

Mitchell’s absence complicates that process, limiting opportunities to see how the revamped lineup functions at full strength.

The Cavs have a rare four-day break next week. The time off should give the roster a valuable chance to rest and recharge ahead.

Injuries are always part of the game, but this one comes at an inconvenient moment for a team that was just beginning to hit its stride. The good news for Cleveland is that Mitchell’s absence is not expected to last long.

For now, patience is the guiding principle. And for the Cavaliers, the hope is that their superstar will be back soon — refreshed, healthy, and ready to lead.