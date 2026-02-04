Why the Cleveland Cavaliers Traded Away Darius Garland

The one big trade that was rumoured all of Tuesday finally went through as the Cavaliers traded for James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers. In exchange, Cleveland had to give up point guard Darius Garland, a city favorite since he was drafted in 2019.

The Cavs are obviously in win-now mode after coming up short of an NBA title in the past couple of years, and even an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Harden is averaging 25.4 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and is third in the NBA in assists per game at 8.1.

While the Cavs could cite the reason that Harden gives the team a better chance of winning this season, there was another key reason that Garland was dealt away.

Cavs were frustrated with Garland

Yahoo Sports writer Kevin O’Connor reported that Cleveland was getting frustrated with Garland being in and out of the lineup.

"There's a sense that he wasn't doing everything possible to prevent injury," O’Connor said.

“The players, the coaches, and the front office all shared those feelings in not liking his habits the last few years.”

Garland has dealt with injuries since 2020, with setbacks including his ankle multiple times in 2021, back injury in 2022, in 2023, Garland had an array of wounds, first to his hamstring, then to his neck, then to his jaw, which warranted surgery and caused him to miss about six weeks. The fractured jaw was the most serious, as he was on a liquid-only diet due to the severity.

Last year, 2024-25, was the most available Garland was throughout his time in Cleveland as he played in a career-high 75 games. Unfortunately, his next injury to his toe lingered into the 2025 playoffs, where he aggravated his toe versus Miami in the first round.

His availability was less in the second round versus Indiana, as he missed the first two games, but came back for the final three. The injury obviously bothered him in those games as his ability was less than ideal, and the stats showed it, as he shot 34% from the floor and 16% from three. Garland would have to undergo surgery after the season, putting him out about five months, returning to action on November 5th against the 76ers.

The kicker to Cleveland seemed to be Garland sustaining another injury, this time a Grade 1 sprain of his right big toe, which would be reevaluated in seven to ten days.

Garland ends his time in Cleveland third all-time in three pointers made and assists.