Darius Garland Reportedly Braced for Cavaliers To Trade Him to Clippers

The Cavaliers pulled off a significant trade on Saturday, sending forward De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for guards Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis.

It seems that Cleveland may have more moves planned.

The Cavs made a move for James Harden

On Monday night, Chris Mannix from Sports Illustrated reported that the Cavaliers and Clippers have had discussions about Cleveland trading guard Darius Garland to Los Angeles in exchange for guard James Harden.

"The deal would represent an exchange of former All-Star guards. Harden, 36, has been a workhorse for the Clippers this season, averaging 25.4 points in 35.4 minutes per game. Garland, 26, has battled injuries this season," Mannix wrote on Monday. "He missed Cleveland’s first seven games recovering from offseason toe surgery and has been sidelined since Jan. 16 with an ankle sprain. On the season, Garland is averaging 18 points per game."

As of Tuesday evening, the trade was official with the teams swapping point guards and the Cavaliers adding a second-round draft choice to Los Angeles.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst mentioned on Tuesday’s edition of "NBA Today" that Garland is starting to convince himself he’ll be joining the Clippers. At the same time, Harden seems to be feeling like he’ll end up with the Cavaliers.

"Darius Garland is getting in his head that he's gonna be a Clipper," Windhorst said. "James Harden is getting in his head that he's gonna be a Cav."

Harden would be a short-term upgrade over Garland, particularly given Garland's injury history. This season, he has appeared in only 26 games due to toe and ankle injuries that have kept him out of multiple stretches of play.

The Cavs find themselves adding a player 10 years older than Garland, but it might be worth it. Cleveland can't enter the playoffs, banking on Garland as a reliable option. There's nothing wrong with Garland as a player when he's on the court, but that's the major issue — he just can't seem to stay on the floor consistently.

Cleveland must ensure that star guard Donovan Mitchell is open to signing an extension this offseason, and advancing beyond the second round of the playoffs could be the key to getting him to sign.

If Harden provides the Cavaliers with a better opportunity to make a playoff run this season than Garland does, then Cleveland must do everything in its power to secure the veteran guard.