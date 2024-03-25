What’s To Blame For Cavs' Concerning Slump?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have 12 games remaining in the regular season. At this point, they should be settling into their playoff rotation, lining up potential playoff matchups, and coasting their way into the postseason.
However, that couldn't be further from the case. The Cavaliers have now lost three straight games, are searching for answers on both sides of the court, and are at risk of losing the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Let’s take a look at some possible reasons for Cleveland’s concerning slump.
Cavaliers' Injuries
We have to start here. It’s not an excuse to say that injuries have ruined any consistency and rhythm for this team. Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, and Dean Wade remain sidelined, and the team just got Evan Mobley back, who’s playing on a minutes restriction.
That’s two starters and three key rotational players who haven’t seen the floor in weeks. The Cavs are a relatively deep team, and they’ve proven that on multiple occasions this season. But this team objectively is playing different lineups than they were in January and the beginning of February, when the Wine and Gold were regarded as one of the best teams in the NBA.
There’s no arguing that.
Donovan Mitchell’s Absence
One of these injuries holds more weight than the others. Donovan Mitchell was viewed as an MVP contender earlier in the season, and he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s Cleveland’s best player. Of course, they’re going to struggle without him on the floor.
Mitchell has only played in five games since the All-Star Break due to an illness, a bone bruise in his knee, and now a fractured nose. That's about as unlucky as it can get for any player.
The Cavs are 4-9 in those games, and it would be an understatement to say Cleveland looks lost without him. The stats back this up. With Mitchell on the floor, the Cavaliers have an offensive rating of 118.1. Without him, their rating is 113.4. If you’re wondering where the Cavs' offense has been, there you go.
Mitchell’s absence isn’t an excuse for how the Cavaliers have played at times, specifically in their loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday evening. However, we can’t ignore that this team was built with him as the focal point in mind, and not having him is affecting its overall production.
Brutal Schedule For Cleveland
There’s always going to be a human element to sports, whether it be mental or physical. Athletes are people, too. Cleveland’s schedule since the All-Star Break has proven that when and where games are played can undoubtedly affect a team’s performance on the floor.
The Cavs have faced a grueling schedule over the last six weeks, in terms of both quantity and quality of competition. In their last 18 games, the Cavs have faced off against 12 current playoff teams with four back-to-backs thrown in on top of that. Factor in all of the injuries, and no wonder Cleveland looks gassed when it comes to the fourth quarter of games.
In the end, the Cavs need to be playing better basketball. As Georges Niang said, “No one is going to feel bad for us.” The NBA Playoffs aren’t going to wait for Cleveland to be full strength. But the players and coaches need to adapt now if they believe injuries will still be affecting them in the postseason.