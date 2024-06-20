Pistons Intend To Interview Former Cavaliers Head Coach, Per Report
The NBA head coaching market has been one of the hottest topics over the last few weeks. The Detroit Pistons entered the discussion when they let go of their former head coach Monty Williams on Tuesday after just one season at the helm.
Detroit is planning on interviewing a very familiar name to Cleveland Cavaliers fans. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Pistons intend on bringing in former Wine and Gold coach J.B. Bickerstaff for an interview.
Just weeks after being let go by the Cavs, Bickerstaff has a chance to get another head coaching gig yet again. Bickerstaff had a record of 170-159 during his four and half seasons as Cleveland’s head coach.
This possibility actually makes a lot of sense for Detroit. The Pistons are in a very similar spot Cleveland was when Bickerstaff took over in the middle of the 2019-20 season.
That iteration of the Cavs had a young core of Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, and Kevin Porter Jr. and were looking to make the jump to becoming a playoff team This is the exact position Detroit finds themselves in as they have a nucleus of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Asur Thompson.
Bickerstaff also gained the reputation of being a solid defensive-minded coach during his tenure with the Cavaliers. Given that the Pistons had the fifth-worst defensive rating (118.0) last season, bringing in a coach of his mindset could help this young roster develop.
If Detroit does end up hiring Bickerstaff, it will surely create some interesting storylines with the Pistons playing in the same division as the Cavs.