How to Watch Jaylon Tyson in the NBA Rising Stars Game Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Jaylon Tyson has had a very impressive sophomore season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is averaging 14 points per game and is second in the league in three point percentage at 47.5%. That has landed him on the roster for the Rising Stars Game.

Tyson and the Cavaliers had a rough start to the season, but since 2026 the team is 15-5 and moved from being a Play-In team to a top four seed in the Eastern Conference.

In that 2026 push, Tyson is averaging nearly 17 points a game and is hitting on average three 3-pointers per game with a nearly 50% accuracy.

The second year Cavalier will be playing for Team T-Mac which is coached by NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. He will play alongside the likes of last year's number one pick Zacaharie Risacaher of the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel.

This is a four team mini tournament with three Rising Stars teams and a team of G-League talent as well. Each team is coached by each of the various NBA on NBC analysts. Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, McGrady, and Austin Rivers will be the coaches, with Rivers coaching the G-League team.

The first game will be between Team Melo and Team Austin. After that it will be Team T-Mac versus team Vince. Whichever team wins either game will face off in the final for the overall winner.

The new tournament gives Tyson multiple games to show off why Tyson believes he should be the NBAs Most Improved Player this season.

Where to Find the Rising Stars Game?

Channel: Peacock

Time: Game 1 at 9:00pm, Game 2 at 9:55 p.m., and the final at 10:35 p.m.

Rising Stars Rosters

Team T-Mac

Kon Knueppel

Kel’el Ware

Tre Johnson

Jaylon Tyson

Zacharie Risacher (replacing injured Ajay Mitchell)

Cam Spencer

Bub Carrington (replaces injured Alex Sarr)

Team Melo

Reed Sheppard

Stephon Castle

Dylan Harper

Jeremiah Fears

Donovan Clingan

Collin Murray-Boyles

Ace Bailey (replaces injured Cooper Flagg)

Team Vince

VJ Edgecombe

Derik Queen

Kyshawn George

Matas Buzelis

Egor Demin

Cedric Coward

Jaylen Wells

Team Austin

Sean East II

Ron Harper Jr.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Alijah Martin

Tristen Newton

Yang Hansen

Jahmir Young (replaces injured Mac McClung)

Rising Stars Game Breakdown and Predictions

Odds via FanDuel: Team Melo +160, Team T-Mac +175, Team Vince +250, Team Austin +900.

Game Predictions: Each team has a strength and a weakness that seems noticeable. Team Austin's biggest advantage is that some of these guys are players looking for guaranteed contracts and will play hard, but they have less experience than these players on rosters.

T-Mac drafted a small ball team that will take a lot of shots. Which does not play to their advantage against team Melo or Vince that has most of the bigs selected.

Scoring quickly will be the advantage that Jaylon Tyson and his team can take in their games with their high level three point shooting, and they have some defense that can get stops.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

