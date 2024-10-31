WATCH: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Denies Lakers Forward Of Dunk With Highlight Block
Every team has its underrated players and pieces that probably deserve more recognition than they get. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, that player is their starting center, Jarrett Allen, who should be getting much more love for both his offensive and defensive contributions.
Yes, JA is a former All-Star, but his true impact may not always be realized because he isn't a "flashy" player.
Allen showcased his elite defensive presence and rim protection against the Los Angeles Lakers with an incredibly blocked dunk attempt by Rui Hachimura.
Check out the highlight play here:
What made this play even better was that the shot clock immediately went off as Hachimura hit the ground, resulting in yet another forced turnover for the Wine and Gold.
Allen established himself as one of the NBA's best rim protectors early in his career, forcing players to think twice about driving to the basket when standing underneath it. Every once in a while, Allen gets tested, and this play is just another example of why that's a bad idea.
Allen may be less talked about than Cleveland's dynamic backcourt, but he's been off to a hot start to the season along with the rest of the roster.
JA is currently averaging 17.3 points, 1.3 assists, and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 80.6 percent from the field. However, his defense continues to give the Cavs a boost. He's averaging nearly two blocks a game and 1.0 steals.
Allen has established himself as a key piece of the "core four," and he's certainly shown why through the first five games of the year.