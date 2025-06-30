Celtics' Al Horford Identified As 'Preferred Target' of Western Conference Team
We're not even an hour away from the official start of NBA free agency, and some exciting connections and rumors have already emerged.
Take Celtics' veteran center Al Horford, for example, to whom the Golden State Warriors have been repeatedly linked.
Per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Horford will be a "top target" for the Dubs once talks begin in earnest on Monday at 6 p.m. ET. Such reporting was echoed by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, who also said Monday that "many in the league continue to link Al Horford to the Warriors as a preferred target."
A stretch center like Horford is a "high priority" for the Dubs, Slater continued, who "will be on the recruiting trail for veteran help again in the opening hours on Monday afternoon."
Despite his age, Horford, 39, continues to add value and impact both on and off the court. He also helped the Celtics win a championship as recently as 2023-24. Last season, he averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field.
Given his experience at the highest level and his veteran chops, Horford could help get the Warriors to the Finals for the first time since 2022, and for perhaps one of the last times in star Steph Curry's career.
Last week, the Celtics traded guard Jrue Holiday and big man Kristaps Porzingis in an effort to bring down the team's salary obligations ahead of next season. Should he leave, Horford would be just the next offseason domino to fall.
For what it's worth, though, Celtics president Brad Stevens said last week that he'd "love" to have both Horford and pending free agent Luke Kornet back, if possible. The former just finished his two-year, $19.5 million contract.