Celtics Snubbed on NBA Awards Ballot
The Boston Celtics steamrolled their way through the regular season, amassing a 64-18 record. That represents their fourth-most victories and fifth-highest winning percentage (.780) in franchise history.
They also registered the highest plus-minus rating (11.3), scored the most points per 100 possessions (122.2), allowed the second-fewest per 100 possessions (110.6), and had the best net rating (11.7) in the regular season.
But despite their success, boasting the most talented top six in the NBA, coupled with what they've achieved in recent campaigns, has worked against them on the NBA awards ballot.
Not a single Celtic is even a finalist for any of the league's individual hardware. Joe Mazzulla's placing outside the top three in consideration for Coach of the Year is the most shocking in this author's opinion.
Perhaps the franchise's president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, will have better luck with the Executive of the Year Award.
But for a team built on sacrifice, the focus has never been on these accolades, instead putting individual success second to what's best for the collective to maximize their chance at a championship.
Their approach translated to a convincing 114-94 win in their playoff opener against the Miami Heat on Sunday at TD Garden. And while there's no guarantee they'll reach the NBA's summit, their selfless pursuit of a title gives them the best chance of lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the lone piece of hardware they'd mind missing out on this season.
