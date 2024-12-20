Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Move On From Kristaps Porzingis
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the entire NBA and are one of the favorites to win the championship again. Boston has a core group of players who seem to enjoy playing with one another and dominate while doing so.
While the Celtics are likely set with their roster, there is still a chance that the team could make some moves ahead of the trade deadline. It's not likely but Boston has consistently been looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve around the league.
In a new trade idea, Boston moves on from star center Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis is crucial to what the Celtics do, his injury history is concerning and leads the team to trade him.
This is not something that Boston will likely do but is just an idea if the front office wanted to change things up at all. The injury history of Porzingis would be the main reason for a deal to take place.
The deal would be a three-team trade between the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and the Celtics. Here is what the deal could look like:
Celtics receive: Jonas Valančiūnas, Cody Martin, Seth Curry, and a 2026 first-round draft pick from the Hornets
Hornets receive: Kristaps Porzingis
Wizards receive: Grant Williams, a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Celtics, a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Hornets, and a 2027 second-round draft pick from the Hornets
While losing Porzingis would hurt, landing Valančiūnas as a replacement would be pretty nice. Valančiūnas has been playing very well for the Wizards and there has been a ton of trade speculation regarding him.
Boston would also get a valuable wing player in Martin who has shown the ability to space the floor well. It would help the Celtics' overall depth while also giving the team an extra draft pick down the line to work with.
At some point, the Celtics will likely need to make some changes to this core due to the CBA restrictions of being in the second apron. Porzingis has two more years left on his current, including this season, but making $30 million a year drastically hurts the Celtics' chances of building a well-rounded team around the other stars.
This move, albeit very unlikely, would save the Celtics some salary while still fielding a championship-level team. Boston doesn't have to do anything to remain the favorites but this idea is interesting, to say the least.
