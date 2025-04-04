Bradley Beal Injury Status for Celtics vs Suns
The reigning champion Boston Celtics could see a long-hurt Phoenix Suns star rejoin his comrades when the two clubs face off against one another on Friday.
On Thursday, Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports revealed the Suns' injury report heading into the meeting.
Although 15-time All-Star Suns power forward Kevin Durant will sit out the contest with a sprained left ankle, former three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal has been removed from the latest injury report. As Bourguet observes, Beal would be seeing his first action since March 16 if he actually managed to return.
Two-way Phoenix signings Jalen Bridges and TyTy Washington are on the shelf for the franchise.
Per Noa Dalzel of CLNS, only one name is currently on the Celtics' injury report ahead of the clash — unfortunately, that name belongs to four-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, the reigning Finals MVP.
Brown conceded recently in a press conference that he expects to play through his lingering right knee posterior impingement through the playoffs.
Dalzell noted that, with some prompting from a question by Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Brown expounded on how he's managing the ailment going forward, in an effort to chip in to Boston's title defense.
“I’ve had to come to grips that every night I’m not going to feel like my normal self, but that doesn’t mean that I still can’t make plays and things like that. So it's just something that we are working through," Brown said. “We've got some stuff lined up with the medical staff in order to feel better come playoffs."
When he has played, Brown has looked to be worthy of making his second-ever All-NBA team. But he's only suited up for 60 games so far. Brown needs to appear in 65 games to earn that kind of accolade. The 56-20 Celtics only have six regular season contests left on their slate.
Beal's return could be an offensive boon for the Suns — although it certainly won't help them defensively. Through 48 games, he's averaging 17.3 points on .505/.395/.813 shooting splits, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds a night.
