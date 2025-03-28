Brian Windhorst Reveals Biggest X-Factor For Celtics to Repeat
Sporting a 54-19 record on the year thus far, the Boston Celtics are angling to become the first repeat NBA champions in seven years when the playoffs open this spring.
Armed with perennial All-Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, perpetual All-Defensive Team guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, former All-Star centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, odds-on Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard, and sharpshooting bench wing Sam Hauser, Boston has the size, defense, and floor-spacing acumen to truly contend for a record-extending 19th Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.
More Boston Celtics: Celtics Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis This Summer Following Sale
But their path to another title could be more complicated than it has been in years past. Under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as a regular season juggernaut, and are running away with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to a 59-14 record (and counting).
The 45-27 New York Knicks and 43-30 Indiana Pacers look like more serious spoiler threats this year, too.
In the West, the 61-12 Oklahoma City Thunder have addressed the frontcourt and defensive depth issues that plagued them last year, while the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors have improved. The Denver Nuggets, L.A. Clippers, newly Taylor Jenkins-free Memphis Grizzlies, and Minnesota Timberwolves all remain staunch competitors.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that Boston can prevail against all of these adversaries — if a certain someone can just stay healthy.
"Look, if Porzingis is healthy, this is going to get elementary because the Celtics have proven they are head-and-shoulders above everybody when they are at the top of their game. When Porzingis is at [the] top of his game, it's like rocket fuel on this attack," Windhorst raved.
When available, the 7-foot-2 big man has been a lethal two-way threat, capable of protecting the rim against all comers but also spreading the floor with a reliable triple.
More Boston Celtics: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
"But, it's been a big 'if.' We don't know whether he can stay healthy," Windhorst cautioned. "He didn't stay healthy through last year's playoffs. He was healthy enough. This year will be a tougher run. But if he's there, guys, we're going to see another championship in Boston I think."
Porzingis missed 25 regular season games and nine playoff games during the Celtics' title run last season. When healthy, he delivered. But early into the playoffs, he went down with an injury that eventually required surgery, and though he did rally to play again in the NBA Finals, then-37-year-old Horford was Boston's primary center.
More Boston Celtics: Celtics' Jrue Holiday Calls Out 'Rigged' Sixth Man Voting
This year, Porzingis has been averaging 19.7 points on a .487/.403/.815 slash line, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
But he's only been healthy for 37 of the Celtics' 73 games. At most, he'll have played in 46 regular season contests during his second year with the club.
More Boston Celtics:
New Celtics Owner Bill Chisholm Hints at Plans for Roster
Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Open to Reunion with Team
Bill Simmons' Father Believes Celtics Could Trade Jaylen Brown
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.