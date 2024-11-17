Celtics Add More Firepower to Roster in Trade Proposal With Los Angeles
The Boston Celtics are arguably the best team in the NBA this season, picking up where they left things off from last year. Boston has started out fast this season as they look to repeat as NBA champions.
It will be a journey to repeat but if the Celtics can stay healthy, they are the likely favorites to make it happen. While Boston doesn't have too many holes across their roster, there is always room for some improvement.
The Celtics likely won't be too active at the trade deadline due to the strength of their core players but adding more depth can't hurt. In fact, it could end up being the difference between them repeating this year or falling just short.
In a new trade proposal by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Boston lands some extra wing depth in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Favale has Los Angeles sending forward Amir Coffey to Boston in exchange for Jaden Springer and a 2025 second-round pick.
"The Celtics remain the quintessential "11/10, no notes" team even as they navigate life without Kristaps Porziņģis. But their secondary rotation could stand to gain some playable wing depth. Coffey has logged ample time for the Los Angeles Clippers and looked pretty good while doing it. He is not high-volume on the offensive end but enough of a three-point threat and close-out attacker to keep opponents honest. And he's handling some tough assignments for a Clippers defense currently setting the world on fire."
On the year, Coffey has averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game with the Clippers. He has also shot 50 percent from beyond the 3-point line through 13 games this season.
If anything, he could give the Celtics an extra boost off the bench. Coffey has been in the NBA for a few years, all with Los Angeles. He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.
This could be a situation where Boston could buy low on a player who could provide them with some real firepower. The Celtics have one of the best-starting fives across the entire association but bringing in more help in the secondary rotation could solidify them for the rest of the season.
The team has plenty of second-round picks to work with and the Clippers may be willing to move Coffey for some additional assets.
