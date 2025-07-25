Celtics Could Trade $45 Million Guard in Major Roster Shakeup: Report
The Boston Celtics have already traded two starters as they pursue getting under the second apron of the luxury tax. They are still about $20 million over that second apron.
Despite trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in order to help facilitate that, they still need to shed even more salary. That's part of the reason why the Celtics are looking to reroute Anfernee Simons.
Simons might not be the only Celtics player to get moved. In fact, one key bench player could be on the chopping block if the Celtics get desperate enough to shed salary.
More news: Former Celtics Forward Says His Injuries Are the Reason Jayson Tatum Became Superstar in Boston
Boston might have to trade Sam Hauser this offseason, as well. Hauser has been a key member of the bench for the Celtics for the last couple of seasons and just signed an extension last year.
Hauser would have some value across the league because of his 3-point shooting. He is able to hit from the outside at a clip that every team needs off the bench.
Hauser is due $45 million over the next four years. This is the first year his extension is kicking in, so Boston played this poorly if they end up having to get rid of him.
With Jayson Tatum set to miss most of next season with a torn Achilles, Hauser was expected to possibly step into the starting lineup to help with shooting.
At the very least, Hauser will get even more minutes off the bench if he ends up staying in Boston. The Celtics are going to try to keep him at all costs.
More news: Celtics Urged to Sign Former All-Star in Major Free Agent Move
Boston has to figure out a way to shed salary while still keeping a competitive team around for the 2026-27 season when Tatum will be fully healthy. That is the biggest goal for them in what will be a gap year next season.
Brad Stevens has some tough decisions to make over the next few weeks. The Celtics will make sure that they get below the second apron no matter what; it's just a question of who the cap casualties will be.
More news: Former Celtics Guard is a Big Reason Damian Lillard Chose Blazers Over Boston
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.