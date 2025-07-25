Former Celtics Forward Says His Injuries Are the Reason Jayson Tatum Became Superstar in Boston
Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward believes his injuries cleared a path for current C's superstar Jayson Tatum to make his career.
The Celtics drafted Tatum with the third overall pick in 2017, then signed Hayward, who was fresh off of an All-Star season with the Utah Jazz, to a four-year, $127.8 million contract. Hayward's time in Boston didn't go as anyone expected; however, as he broke his leg in the first quarter of opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season.
He missed all of that season after his injury, opening the door for Tatum to start 80 of the Celtics' 82 games that season. He placed third in rookie of the year voting and made the NBA All-Rookie First Team.
“I think, like I said, I was coming off of, I was an All-Star, felt like I was at the brim of my career," said Hayward."Like, we played the same position."
"Coach [Brad] Stevens probably would have been drawing plays for me instead of drawing plays for JT or JB or whoever else me or Kyrie. And, you know, because I got hurt, now he's getting the ball, he's getting more opportunities, and that sometimes is all it takes.”
Tatum has become a star in Boston since, making four All-NBA First Teams over the past four years, and being named to the last six All-Star Games. Hayward left the Celtics after the 2019-20 season, and retired after 2023-24.
Hayward may have a point, as he and Tatum's positional similarity and status in the league could have made a completely different story for the perennial All-Star, though Tatum's talent would have always propelled him to stardom.
