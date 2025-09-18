Celtics Have Held Discussions With Multiple Teams Regarding Anfernee Simons Trade: Report
Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons remains in the rumor mill as his name gets featured in trade rumors.
The Celtics acquired Simons in the Jrue Holiday trade, which saw Boston part with the highly-paid veteran who was signed to a multi-year deal.
In return, they got back Simons, who is on an expiring deal worth less money, giving the organization some salary savings and lowering their salary tax.
The Holiday deal, along with other trades, got the team under the vaunted second apron, providing flexibility in terms of team building.
While the balance sheet is looking cleaner, the franchise can free up more room by dealing Simons in a subsequent deal, and according to reporting from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, there have been conversations had with multiple teams.
"As the Boston Celtics continue to explore ways to cut costs, they have held discussions with a few teams about Simons' value and what a potential deal could look like since Summer League in July, sources said," Siegel wrote in a story.
"It does not appear as if there is any immediate traction on a deal involving the sharpshooting guard before the season starts."
The Celtics could use Simons' ball-handling, shooting, and shot creation skills, especially with forward Jayson Tatum out for the season.
He is in a contract year and will be vying to have a good season so he can secure a big-money, long-term deal.
Last season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 36.3 percent shooting from deep.
The Celtics love to shoot a high volume of 3-point shots, and Simons fits perfectly with that shot distribution. He has taken at least 8.5 3-pointers per game in his last three seasons.
Simons struggles on defense, but with the proper motivation and coaching, he could develop and improve, considering he is only 26 years old.
The shooting guard appeared in the NBA’s new “No Days Off” series, where he highlighted his approach to the offseason.
“‘No days off’ would be you’re always using the time or day to get better,” Simons said.
“Putting in the work is at the forefront of getting better, but also I think there’s a different element of being more intentional in the workouts that you do.”
