Could Al Horford Return to Celtics Amid Warriors Uncertainty? Insider Answers

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Could former five-time All-Star Boston Celtics champion Al Horford rejoin Boston during a season in which the team won't be able to compete for anything?

In conversation with Sam Esfandiari of the "Light Years" podcast on "The Garden Report," Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS revealed just how much of a chance Horford has of returning to Boston in 2025-26.

Manning suggests that there is no chance the former All-NBA and All-Defensive standout will re-sign with Boston.

This story will be updated...

