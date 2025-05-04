Celtics Have Secret Weapon That Can Sway Series vs Knicks
The upcoming Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics figures to be a total bloodbath.
These are two proud franchises with tons of history. As it pertains to the teams this year, the reigning champion Celtics are peaking at the right time. Boston disposed of the Orlando Magic in five games. The Knicks had a tough battle against the Detroit Pistons in first round — though the heroics of Jalen Brunson pushed New York through to take on the defending champs.
Justin Turpin of WEEI broke down the series between the Celtics and the Knicks. While Porzingis is clearly a known commodity around the league and is technically not a secret weapon per se, the casual basketball fan might not know just how dominant Porzingis is against the Knicks. This could end up being a massive storyline as the series progresses.
"Porzingis averaged 24.5 points on 17-of-34 (50.0%) shooting from the field and 10-of-22 (45.5%) from three, along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in two games against the Knicks this season. That 24.5-point average was tied for his highest against any team he faced multiple times...This is a very favorable matchup for Porzingis, who has taken advantage of the Knicks’ defensive weaknesses."
Porzingis will undoubtedly go toe-to-toe with Karl-Anthony Towns. The man they call KAT has changed the dynamics of the Knicks in a profound way. As opposed to relying solely on Brunson in isolation situations, they can now throw the ball down to Towns on the block — or even utilize him in pick-and-pop situations.
Making Towns defend on the other end will be imperative for the Celtics. Wearing him out defensively could take away from his offensive potency. Additionally, Porzingis has the length and requisite foot speed to truly bother Towns from simply dominating in the paint.
Porzingis has proven to be a highly versatile offensive player. Much like Towns, he can score in a variety of ways. Perhaps the big difference is the fact that Boston has more capable players offensively, which makes Porzingis even more dangerous. The Knicks won't be able to double Porzingis, given Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White can all light it up (as can Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard).
If Porzingis wins the individual battle between himself and Towns, the Knicks will have a very difficult time winning the series.
