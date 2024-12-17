Celtics Have Won More Games at Capital One Arena This Year Than Wizards Have
Typically, playing on the road is supposed to put visiting teams at a disadvantage. The hostility of a raucous home crowd often influences attendant game officials' treatment of foul calls and can adversely impact the road club's free throw shooting efforts. Late-night transit and not sleeping in a players' own bed can be disruptive to their typically well-honed routines.
But for the 21-5 Boston Celtics, playing on the road has hardly been much of an impediment thus far this season. Boston actually has recorded fewer losses in away games (10-2) than it has in home matchups (11-3). Three of the Celtics' road wins have come against the lowly Washington Wizards in D.C., at Capital One Arena.
That means that Boston has actually won more games on Washington's home floor in 2024-25 than Washington has, as Bleacher Report observes. The 3-21 Wizards, losers of three straight and nine of their last 10 games, are just 2-10 at home and 1-10 on the road this season.
Former Boston Sixth Man of the Year combo Malcolm Brogdon is currently trapped with the Wizards while no doubt hoping he sees his expiring $22.5 million contract offloaded elsewhere by the league's February 6 trade deadline. Brogdon, starting shooting guard Jordan Poole, starting power forward Kyle Kuzma, and reserve center Jonas Valanciunas are all solid players on movable deals, and good see decent markets this seaosn.
Coached by Brian Keefe in his first season without the interim tag, the rebuilding Wizards boast lots of young players. Washington's tanking roster includes a pair of 2024 lottery draft picks in No. 2 overall selection Alex Sarr, a 7-foot center formerly with the NBL's Perth Wildcats, and No. 14 pick Carlton "Bub" Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Pittsburgh. The Wizards brought in another rookie first rounder this year when they traded for the draft rights to swingman Kyshawn George out of the University of Miami with the No. 24 overall pick.
Sarr has been solid this year after an ominous preseason and Summer League run. In 22 contests so far, he's averaging 10.9 points on rough shooting splits of .388/.265/.659, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Second-year starting small forward Bilal Coulibaly and third-year bench shooting guard Johnny Davis were also recent lottery picks for the club, and are understandably getting extended run time by Keefe.
The Celtics' success against the Wizards this season has come about in part because Boston is, clearly, one of the league's strongest squads, and has thrived whole beating up on one of its weakest. Boston 's 120.7 offensive rating ranks second overall in league history, while its 110.5 defensive rating is eighth.
