Celtics' Jaylen Brown Can Prove All-Defensive Worth in Battle with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Boston Celtics will take on the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This game will be another great litmus test for the Celtics, as they will take on yet another top team in the league. This matchup could be a potential finals preview.
This matchup will be the second and final of the regular season, but it may not be the final matchup between these two teams this season. Many anticipate this to be the finals matchup, as both teams have proved to be the cream of the crop throughout the season.
Health and matchups will be vital for both teams to make it through their conference. Time will only tell.
In the meantime, this matchup could go a long way, especially for Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown. Brown has improved year by year on the offensive end, but he has proven to be an underrated defender.
Brown is a top player in the league, but he has also proven to be a great two-way player, which is part of what makes the Celtics so lethal. However, Wednesday's matchup can be a tough test for Boston and Brown. He will likely be assigned to top MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Gilgeous-Alexander is the league's top scorer and is well on his way to winning his first MVP of his career while leading the Thunder to the top seed in the West. Brown will have his hands full, but a stellar outing against Gilgeous-Alexander could propel him to an All-Defensive nod.
Brown has had some good tests over the past few games, including Saturday's matchup against Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic. Brown picked Doncic's pocket a handful of times, which led to scores.
While defensive numbers don't jump off the page, his case for a spot on the All-Defensive team could hinge on the quality of players he routley defends.
Doing a decent job on Gilgeous-Alexander could make his case. Brown may not be a first-teamer, but with plenty of game left, taking on this assignment on Wednesday could help him land his first nod on the defensive side of the ball.
Brown will likely make one of the three All-NBA teams, but it would mean a lot to him to make one of the two All-Defensive teams.
