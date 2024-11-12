Celtics Make Key Roster Move Before NBA Cup Game
The Boston Celtics made a roster change before their first NBA Cup game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Celtics have recalled forward Baylor Scheierman from their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
The Celtics' Twitter/X account shared the news.
Scheierman will be used as a depth piece at the forward position.
Scheierman has been hopping back and forth from the NBA to the G League. Less than a week ago, Scheierman was assigned to the Maine Celtics.
In the NBA, he is averaging just 1.3 points in 6.0 minutes across three appearances for Boston this season. Scheierman will likely continue to bounce back and forth as the club looks to offer him some increased opportunities at playing time.
Scheierman was the Celtics first-round pick in this year's draft. He was the No. 30 overall pick from the University of Creighton.
Scheierman signed with the Celtics on July 6. Due to the Celtics' roster's depth, it is unlikely that Scheierman will play a role with the team, barring any significant injuries.
Prior to his NBA career, he was a standout at Creighton. In his two seasons as a Bluejay, Scheierman was named to the AP Third-team All-American and First-team All-Big East.
In his final college season, Scheierman averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game, earning Third-Team All-American honors, First-Team All-Big East and leading Creighton to the Sweet Sixteen.
Prior to his time at Creighton, Scheierman was a standout at South Dakota State, where he was named the Summit League Player of the Year in 2022 and was a two-time First-team All-Summit League in 2021 and 2022.
The Celtics will kick off their first NBA Cup game of the season on Tuesday against the Hawks. According to FanDuel, the Celtics have the best odds to win the cup and the prize money of $500,000 per player.
The Celtics are in East Group C, which features the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Hawks, and Washington Wizards. The Celtics' road to the cup is in their favor outside of the Cavaliers, who currently have the best record in the league at 12-0.
Last season, the Celtics came up short in the then-in-season Tournament, but with an even better team this season, the hope is that they can be the last team standing.
The quest for their first cup kicks off on Tuesday. Group play games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays from Tuesday until Dec. 6.
