Celtics News: Boston Odds On Favorite to Win NBA Cup
The Boston Celtics are off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season. They have a 9-2 record and will look to add an NBA Cup trophy to the mix.
The Celtics will kick off their quest for their first NBA Cup on Tuesday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at home.
Boston has a lot going right for them, and to no one's surprise, according to FanDuel, they have the best odds to win the 2024 NBA Cup.
The Celtics have the best odds of +400 to win the trophy and the $500,000 prize per player.
Boston is at the top, and it's not close. The nearest team behind them is the New York Knicks, with +950 odds. The Minnesota Timberwolves (+1000), Cleveland Cavaliers (+1000), and Denver Nuggets (+1100) round out the top five.
The Celtics are in East Group C, which features the Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Hawks, and Washington Wizards. The Celtics' road to the cup is in their favor outside of the Cavaliers, who currently have the best record in the league at 12-0.
A combination of random drawing and records from last season determined the groups. Teams within each conference were put into one of five pots: one for the teams with the three best records in that conference last season, one for the next three best teams, and so on.
Last season, the Celtics came up short in the then-in-season Tournament, but with an even better team this season, the hope is that they can be the last team standing.
Boston has all the tools to raise the trophy and win the prize money. They rank fifth in points per game, fourth in average score margin, and eighth in fastbreak points. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank eighth in opponent points per game, right in opponent fastbreak points, and 10th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
The quest for their first cup kicks off on Tuesday. Group play games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays from Tuesday until Dec. 6.
If the Celtics are lucky enough, they will play in the quarterfinal games on Dec. 10 and 11. The semifinals and championship will be in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.
Nothing should be standing in the way of the Celtics, as the only core player they are missing in their lineup now is their big man, Kristaps Porziņģis.
