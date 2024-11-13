Celtics-Nets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Boston Celtics will play their second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday, and this time, they will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.
The Celtics, who are 9-3 ahead of Wednesday night, will face the 5-6 Nets.
The Celtics are coming off a tough loss to the Hawks, and they'll look to redeem themselves on Wednesday. Tip-off is set at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m ET.
The Celtics will be on the road and play in front of the Nets fans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Boston and NBA League Pass, and those who prefer to stream it online can watch it on FuboTV.
According to FanDuel, the Celtics are road favorites in this game with a -9 spread. The money line is in their favor at -370, and the over/under is set at 217.5.
When you look at net rating, the Nets rank right in the middle of the league, with a -0.5 value. They also play at the second-slowest pace, averaging 96.7 possessions per game.
Although those aren't impressive numbers, the Nets do a tremendous job of defending the perimeter. Entering Tuesday, they ranked fourth in 3-point attempts allowed (33.3) and second in opponent 3-point field goals (11.4).
As for the Celtis, they are one of the more aggressive teams from beyond the arc. Boston attempts almost six more 3-pointers than any other team in the league, while ranking first in made 3-pointers (18.5) before Tuesday’s game.
This will be the Celtics' first meeting with the Nets this season, and they wish they could play them all the time. The Celtics are 9-1 against the Nets since April of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday.
Boston is looking for a better performance on Wednesday. Although they shot excellently for the field, shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, they committed 20 turnovers and were outrebounded by 10.
The Celtics will look to be cleaner with the ball as the Nets average 15.1 opponent turnovers per game, ranking 12th in the league.
The Nets have been inconsistent thus far this season, and that doesn't bode well for them as they will play one of the more polished teams in the league.
The Celtics will have most of their players out there, which means they should return to their winning ways.
Celtics 115-Nets 107.
