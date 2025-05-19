Celtics Predicted to Move Derrick White to East Rival in Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics should have a busy offseason ahead of them, especially with the latest updates on injuries to star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It is uncertain how competitive the team will be next season, so cutting their losses and saving some money might be the move.
The real question then becomes who do the Celtics decide to move on from, because realistically, it could be any of their key players.
In a recent Bleacher Report article, trade ideas for each of their key players were explored, including for Jaylen Brown. One of the standout trades that was most intriguing was the trade that involved Derrick White.
In this hypothetical, he would be sent to the Detroit Pistons along with Baylor Scheierman for Jaden Ivey, and two protected first-round picks. Jaden Ivey is an interesting player long-term, and is a significant package for a 30-year-old guard.
It seems unlikely the Celtics move on from White, given his seamless fit into any team, but this trade package is certainly a nice one for him. The protections on the picks make it a bit tough, but the Celtics would have to at least consider it.
White would be a great fit with a young Detroit roster that would benefit from a versatile combo guard next to star guard Cade Cunningham. White would be interesting as a secondary scoring option, a secondary ball-handler, and a primary guard defender with the Pistons.
However, given how valuable a role player White has been for the Celtics since they acquired him from the San Antonio Spurs, it seems likely the team would want an even bigger return than this.
Ivey did have a massive jump in three-point shooting this past season, making him a valuable scorer early in the season, but he broke his fibula in January, which makes his future a bit more uncertain than it otherwise would be.
The reality is that White may be the last player the Celtics would want to trade beyond Tatum and Brown, so it would have to be a massive return to convince them to pull the trigger. The other role players, such as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, seem more likely on the trade block given the risks that come with them.
White has almost no risks given he is still 30 years old, has shown no injury issues, and is arguably the most consistent player on the team. It would probably take more than what White is actually worth to other teams to acquire him in a trade, especially with an Eastern Conference rival.
