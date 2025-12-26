Two Celtics Trade Reunions That Don't Make Sense, and One That Does

The Boston Celtics have been good for over a decade now, making the postseason every single season since Isiah Thomas was acquired at the 2015 NBA trade deadline. Over that time span, some players have come and gone, and even come and gone again, while leaving an indelible mark on the fanbase through gritty play on the court and community involvement off of it.

While it's romantic to think about some of them returning as the team has seemingly successfully fended off another rebuild, some of the fan-favorites of yesteryear should remain there.

After all, there's a reason the Celtics are still buzzing along without them.

Derrick White became a star after Marcus Smart was traded | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart's Departure Led to Derrick White's Rise to Stardom

Derrick White was a successful acquisition within weeks of his acquisition, with the Celtics storming to the top of the Eastern Conference and into the 2022 Finals. White upped his efficiency for the 2022-23 season after Joe Mazzulla inserted him into the starting lineup, but he really took off in 2023-24 as the team's primary ball-handler next to Jrue Holiday, who took a significant off-ball role in their two seasons together.

The impetus for White's rise to stardom was the June 2023 trade that shocked the world: a three-team deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

White's usage has steadily climbed every season since, and it's now at 24.4%. When White has the ball, the team wins. To a slightly lesser degree, that's true of Payton Pritchard, too. His efficiency is slowly progressing back to his mean this season.

Brad Stevens can't bring back a fan-favorite like Smart and have Mazzulla stash him on the bench. Likewise, Smart returning and taking touches away from White and Pritchard must be a non-starter.

It'd be nice to have Smart retire in a Celtics uniform, but he doesn't need a return to Boston, just as much as the team doesn't need him back. Smart has settled into a nice role on the Los Angeles Lakers, where he's providing defensive value on an offensive-minded team run by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

It may be best to let the idea of Al Horford returning go | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Al Horford May Be Nearing the End of His Career

Al Horford's return would do wonders for the locker room's morale, and the fanbase would welcome him back with open arms in a heartbeat. The Celtics have been there and done that with Horford leaving, and they're always better with No. 42 in the lineup.

Horford signed with the Golden State Warriors for several reasons, most of which the public isn't privy to. One of them was perhaps going out competing for a championship, something Stevens wasn't willing to promise as he was trading away several of Horford's title-winning teammates.

Well, Horford's run with the Golden State Warriors isn't going well. He's is averaging a career-low eFG (.429%) and owns the worst BPM (-1.6) since his rookie year. He's been dealing with injuries, and the Dubs are an NBA Play-In team as of right now. Things could get better, though, with plenty of regular season left.

If they don't? The time might not be now for a Celtics return. Boston could be in the market for a bigger fish, using Anfernee Simons' expiring contract in a deal if they decide to move him by the February 5 trade deadline.

There may not be time beyond this season to make a Horford reunion happen. That ship might've sailed, and Celtics fans may need to accept that.

Robert Williams III is the one return that makes sense in an immediate sense | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Robert Williams III Would Make Sense as Neemias Queta's Backup

Someone who makes sense as a potential short-term rental, or even long-term reunion if the price is right, is Robert Williams III. The Portland Trail Blazers are promising and could need Williams for depth down the stretch, with rookie Yang Hansen not ready for an extended role. At the same time, there's no long-term plan in Portland for "The Time Lord," and there's reportedly serious chatter about Williams being traded.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie laid out the terms of a potential Williams deal, and it certainly described the situation the Celtics are currently in.

"Williams’ $13.3 million contract is expiring this year, which means the Blazers will have a choice as to whether they continue to work with him on his injuries or if they try to cash in at the deadline for whatever they can get. A team with an established starting center looking for a difference-maker off the bench is the best situation for Williams," Vecenie wrote.

Boston already has Neemias Queta in a starting role. Williams would be a perfect understudy for the rest of the season, and perhaps beyond that at a discount. His injury woes make him a shaky investment, but Jayson Tatum likes Williams, and Boston has more of a need for a rim-protector than ever.